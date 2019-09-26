In a unanimous vote at a called meeting on September 19, the Baldwin City Council approved a proposed insurance attorney contract.
The approved contract is for Freeman Mathis & Gary to represent the city in the case of Stephen Cannon (former employee) vs. City of Baldwin in the Superior Court of Habersham County, at a cost of $10,000.
