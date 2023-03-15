NIKO MEETS COUNCIL

Nikos was brought in to meet Baldwin's council members and citizens at a recent meeting.

 Photo by Karlee Caldwell

The Baldwin City Council approved the establishment of a K-9 Unit program within Baldwin’s Police Department, allowing the department to become one step closer to having a functional K-9 Unit. This approval allows for a contract to be drawn up that can be adopted by council once the dog has completed training and certification.

The proposed initial start-up cost for FY2023 will be roughly $6,156 and between $3,200-$5,000 annually for the following fiscal years. This cost includes vet care, K-9 mortality insurance, software, certification costs, and more. The funding for this program will come from Public Safety funds for the first year and will be worked into the annual budget as a subcategory of the Police Department for subsequent years. There have already been approximately $2,500 worth of items donated to this project pending its approval.

