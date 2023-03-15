The Baldwin City Council approved the establishment of a K-9 Unit program within Baldwin’s Police Department, allowing the department to become one step closer to having a functional K-9 Unit. This approval allows for a contract to be drawn up that can be adopted by council once the dog has completed training and certification.
The proposed initial start-up cost for FY2023 will be roughly $6,156 and between $3,200-$5,000 annually for the following fiscal years. This cost includes vet care, K-9 mortality insurance, software, certification costs, and more. The funding for this program will come from Public Safety funds for the first year and will be worked into the annual budget as a subcategory of the Police Department for subsequent years. There have already been approximately $2,500 worth of items donated to this project pending its approval.
The council also established the city’s ownership of Nikos, the rescue dog that will be put into service once a K-9 Unit is officially established for Baldwin. A contract will be formulated with details regarding training, certification, handling, and more.
Assistant Chief Ferguson, who will be Nikos’ handler, is a certified K-9 handler and has had extensive experience and training with a former K-9 partner.
He stated, “I think at this point, financially and with my experience and training, this is a great starting point for the department to get a K-9 Unit going. We can start mentoring the next person into taking the position and training them to become a handler.”
Despite some concerns, the lease agreement with Enterprise for police vehicles will not be affected by the installation of an in-car kennel for the dog. Furthermore, due to recent changes with scheduling and reallocation of employee tasks, dog training will be integrated into Ferguson’s shift and supervision duties, which will not take away time from police department work.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council approved:
•the Paid Time Off (PTO) Buy Out Amendment that adds an unforeseeable emergency clause that will allow employees to take advantage of the program in the event of an emergency that causes severe financial hardship.
•the Wastewater Treatment expense of $10,200 to replace an influent pump. This item was budgeted but must be approved by council since it is over the $5,000 threshold.
•the Fee Schedule from the Habersham County Board of Health (CBOH) to sign their Memorandum of Agreement. This ensures both entities agree on the current CBOH fee schedule and that a completed authorization form is now required for necessary services provided by the health department.
•emergency repairs to the Regency Lift Station to replace defective check valves. This will come at a cost of $13,947 which was not budgeted but will be covered by sufficient Operations and Maintenance reserve funds.
•Baldwin Clean Up Day is Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join the city at Baldwin’s Farmers’ Market at 110 Airport Road and celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up Baldwin roads and planting trees. Free T-shirts and lunch will be provided to those that are pre-registered. Sign up with your T-shirt sizes at baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org by April 7.
•The City of Baldwin will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Life Church. Citizens are invited to attend to ask questions, meet department heads, and discuss the future of Baldwin.
