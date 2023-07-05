Baldwin’s council approved a hefty pay hike for their Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the June meeting. The position will now have a yearly base salary of $104,000, a 60 percent increase from the current $65,000.
Based on a pay study for the general fund employees, the low end pay for a CAO is $85,000, with a mid-range of $106,000, and high end of $130,000.
This new number reflects only the Chief Administrative Officer position and does not cover the extra duties being performed by the current CAO which includes City Clerk, Finance Director, and Human Resources Director. Baldwin plans to fill a City Clerk position soon, which is also worked into the budget.
APPROVAL OF FY24 CITY APPOINTMENTS
The council approved the Appointments for FY24 to remain the same as last year with the addition of Councilwoman Stephanie Almagno named as Mayor Pro Tempore.
Positions include the following:
City Clerk, City Attorney, City Solicitor, City Judge, City Engineer, City Auditor, and Mayor Pro Tempore. The City Clerk position is currently held by Emily Woodmaster, acting CAO, but is set to change if the position is approved in FY24’s budget cycle.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved:
•the option to reduce the Farag water account to owe $1,957. Due to the city’s failure to shut off the customer’s water after finding a leak, this resulted in the largest water loss on a residential account. This used 1,523,152 gallons of water, costing the customer $32,842.
•the FY24 water and sewer rates to increase by two percent. Due to the city’s bond, if the population doesn’t increase by five percent each year, they must make up the difference. Because the city met a three percent increase, it’s necessary for them to make up the remaining two percent
•the proposal of the FY24 budget of $3,614,872, which is up 20 percent from FY23’s $3,004,243. This new budget features several changes including increases in Garbage Collection Fees, changes to staff, and the addition of Code Enforcement and Animal Control. Council will hold a meeting on June 30 to approve and adopt the new budget. Council also approved the contract with FC Sanitation confirming the 12% increase in garbage rates at tonight’s meeting.
-the budget amendments to increase the Plan Review Expenditures line item from $0 to $16,400. They also approved moving the previous year’s allocated funds for the Raw Water Pump Repair, $60,000, into FY24’s budget to go towards the project costs. This project will not be completed within FY23’s budget cycle and increased in cost, resulting in $89,500 from the Enterprise Fund to cover the new total.
•the addition of 2 tiers in the Paid Time Off (PTO) section of Baldwin’s Employee Benefits.
These tiers will represent employees of 8-15 years, 15-30 years, and 30 years plus and will offer them additional benefits based on their years of service to the city.
