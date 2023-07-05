AT BALDWIN MEETING

Baldwin’s mayor and council discuss several issues at their June 26 meeting. Among the items voted on was a raise for the chief administrative officer.

Baldwin’s council approved a hefty pay hike for their Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at the June meeting. The position will now have a yearly base salary of $104,000, a 60 percent increase from the current $65,000.

Based on a pay study for the general fund employees, the low end pay for a CAO is $85,000, with a mid-range of $106,000, and high end of $130,000.

