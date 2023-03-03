At Monday night’s meeting, Baldwin council members approved the purchase of a Force Entry Door for the police and fire departments’ training facility at the cost of $8,500.
The city plans to pay for this using public safety funds, including excess money from previous public safety projects that are now finished. The $10,022 will be reallocated from these closed projects and put into the available public safety funds to cover the purchase of the door.
