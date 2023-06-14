Soon after the purchase of new 2023 Chevy Tahoes for Baldwin’s Police Department, one of the vehicles is getting serviced due to a gasket intrusion that led to engine failure.
Due to a bad filter during an oil change, the valve was placed incorrectly and resulted in the car being completely drained of oil.
Acting Mayor, Alice Venter signed a release form with the company, and they are currently issuing a recall for the filter type used on the car and are paying for all costs to fix the vehicle, towing costs, and a contingency fee.
The vehicle’s replacements are taking place at the Hayes dealership.
This will not affect the city’s lease agreement with Enterprise.
In other business at Tuesday’s work session, the council:
•held a public hearing for Habersham County Development Authority’s annexation and rezoning requests for 3.87 acres of land to be annexed and rezoned into the City of Baldwin.
This land was left out of annexation during a land swap and must be in the city to be correctly taxed and sold. No one came forward in neither favor nor opposition.
•discussed changes to the city’s contract with Justice One to switch to a “Read Only” contract. This would grant them continued access to their previous data without adding to it and allow them to smoothly transition into the new company’s software without losing information and reports. This would cost the police department $250 per month and would be a non-binding contract.
•discussed potential changes to the courtroom. These changes would include the addition of 100 new chairs for public seating, desk shells for court solicitors and other personnel, and upgraded staff chairs. This is deemed a necessary change due to the recent influx of people going through the court. This would be funded by public safety funds at an estimated cost of $9,710.
•Piedmont Library System’s Pop-Up Rolling Library will be set up at the Farmers’ Market in Baldwin from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday through the end of July. This is available to anyone with a PINES library card. Cards can be issued on site for those that do not currently have one. Additionally, those attending with children will also receive food bags courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
•The Baldwin Water Ware is this Saturday June 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mitchell Gailey Park. Bring water guns and a towel. There will be water guns for those that cannot bring one. Sign up today at City Hall, on the Facebook event, or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
•City offices will be closed Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
