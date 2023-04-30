The Baldwin City Council approved the addition of health screenings for Baldwin’s firefighters at the meeting last week. This program will provide comprehensive medical examinations for all firefighters at the cost of $3,550 a year.
SiteMed provides on-site medical screenings to relieve the hassle of traveling to an appointment. Some of their services include comprehensive medical exams, vitals and vision screenings, blood tests, hearing tests, EKGs, pulmonary function tests, fitness evaluations and more. SiteMed’s services are accessible year-round, and if medical issues are discovered, they will coordinate with the firefighter and their personal physician until the issue is resolved.
Baldwin’s fire department is partnering with Dawson County’s fire department to meet the company’s minimum requirement of 45 firefighters to join the program. The first group of firefighters will go the first week of July which is before the new fiscal year. Because of this, it is an expense that will be incurred before the start of FY24, so it will become a prepaid item that will be included in this year’s budget but will be projected out through FY24.
In other business at the meeting, council approved:
•the second reading of a property easement to allow access to the property and convey that in future sales. This property is off Airport Rd in Baldwin.
•a special use permit on Industrial Park Road for a waste disposal company. Baldwin did not have this type of development or business within their zoning ordinances or districts. This development by Reve Solutions will provide solutions to problems with the disposal of waste within the city.
•the discussion of a $10,956 increase in liability rate with GIRMA. The coverage is the same, but with the increased number of vehicles and personnel, the rate has increased to $107,068 from last year’s $96,112. The council is planning to renegotiate once the contract expires next year.
•The City of Baldwin will be hosting a Town Hall meeting on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Life Church. Citizens are invited to ask questions, meet department heads, and discuss the future of Baldwin.
•The Council Work Session for the month of May with be May 9 at the normal time of 6:30 p.m. but will be held at the Baldwin Police Training Center located directly behind the Police Department.
•Public Safety Day will be May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosted by SteelCell at 510 Industrial Park Road. This free event is for all ages, focusing on demonstrations and activities regarding public safety. This includes Baldwin Fire, Baldwin Police and other Georgia public safety initiatives. Activities include “drunk goggles,” jaws of life Jeng, and the Challenge Your Local Hero firefighter agility test! Food vendors are welcome. Email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information.
