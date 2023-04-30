The Baldwin City Council approved the addition of health screenings for Baldwin’s firefighters at the meeting last week. This program will provide comprehensive medical examinations for all firefighters at the cost of $3,550 a year.

SiteMed provides on-site medical screenings to relieve the hassle of traveling to an appointment. Some of their services include comprehensive medical exams, vitals and vision screenings, blood tests, hearing tests, EKGs, pulmonary function tests, fitness evaluations and more. SiteMed’s services are accessible year-round, and if medical issues are discovered, they will coordinate with the firefighter and their personal physician until the issue is resolved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.