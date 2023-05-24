FIRE CHIEF SPEAKS

Baldwin fire chief is shown giving information on the city's ISO rating to the city council.

Baldwin’s Fire Chief announced at the May city council meeting that the town's ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating is 3. This rating is based on three categories: the 911 center’s alarms and dispatch system, water systems/hydrants and the fire department’s capability and equipment.

An ISO rating is based on a scale from 1 to 10, 10 being the worst score. All fire departments start at 10 and work their way down the scale. ISO ratings have a linear relationship with the homeowner’s insurance rate within the city, so as the ISO rating gets better, insurance rates decrease. Baldwin is currently 4 points away from a 2, which would be a huge success for the city, leaders state.

