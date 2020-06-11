The City of Baldwin stands to see only a two percent increase for garbage service in the next fiscal year, though the smaller jump comes with an asterisk.
Baldwin’s contract with FC Sanitation includes a caveat for unanticipated costs, such as landfill increases and fuel spikes, which would allow for up to a three percent rate increase — on top of the two percent increase already built into the contract.
A representative from FC Sanitation, however, told the Baldwin City Council at its June 2 work session that the increase would only likely happen if both fuel prices and landfill fees were to rise.
In other business, the council heard that the Hands For Paws Van requests to set up outside city hall for its June 27 cat spay event. The organization asks for use of water and power. It also asks for a donation to allow it to provide discounted fees for Baldwin residents.
The city will ask the organization about social distancing measures it will use, whether or not appointments are being taken and the maximum number of citizens it can accommodate.
The council also talked briefly about the protests sweeping the nation and what it might mean for Baldwin. Post 5 councilwoman Alice Venter said she’s “concerned about everyone.” But she also asked what measures Baldwin police are taking to stay safe.
Interim police chief Matt Nall said off-duty officers are on-call to come in if needed.
“We’ve told everybody to be extra vigilant,” Nall said. “Watch, make sure you’re not getting followed, keep your eyes open and head on a swivel and were all going to work together to try to keep, first and foremost, everybody else, but also ourselves safe as well.”
Post 4 councilwoman Stephanie Almagno noted that citizen groups are joining to talk about issues, but said law enforcement has had little representation.
Nall said the department is “more than happy” to join the talks.
“Anything peaceful, we’re more than happy to go with,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.