Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam unexpectedly resigned at a meeting last week after nearly five years in the position.

Elam first became mayor in November of 2018 and announced his official resignation effective immediately on February 7, 2023. Elam explained that an unexpected opportunity presented itself and this decision was best for him and his family at this time. Elam emphasized how great an honor it was to serve Baldwin and expressed his gratitude to the staff and citizens.

