Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam unexpectedly resigned at a meeting last week after nearly five years in the position.
Elam first became mayor in November of 2018 and announced his official resignation effective immediately on February 7, 2023. Elam explained that an unexpected opportunity presented itself and this decision was best for him and his family at this time. Elam emphasized how great an honor it was to serve Baldwin and expressed his gratitude to the staff and citizens.
Elam’s colleagues expressed their gratitude towards the mayor and all the great things he’s done for the city while in office.
The council voted to hand over the mayor’s seat to Councilwoman Alice Venter, and elected Councilwoman Stephanie Almagno as Mayor Pro Tem.
Alice Venter stated, “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve in this capacity and the city should know that I will do my best for the city and we have a lot of things coming ahead of us so we must push forward.”
The mayor’s seat will be up for a vote at the November election, while Alice Venter fills in as mayor and Staphanie Almagno as mayor Pro Tem.
In other business, the council discussed:
•moving to Cash Bond Online as an alternative for posting bond money in person. This service would allow people to bond out on weekends and when city offices are closed. This program would add a fee onto the bond amount, but would be at no cost to the city. This would help prevent overcrowding in jails, eliminate cash holding through the police department, and would allow payments worldwide.
•the request to donate $1,000 to the Digitize Habersham project to digitize minutes, photos, and other important records to preserve the history of Habersham. Councilwoman Stephanie Almagno raised her concerns about whether this would be a fair way to spend their citizens money since the project has not yet spread to Banks County.
•City Offices will be closed on February 20 in observation of Presidents’ Day.
