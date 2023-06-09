Emily Woodmaster, Baldwin CAO and City Clerk, was one of more than 125 government leaders from across Georgia recently recognized as a Certified Public Manager by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
Graduates of the Institute of Government’s Certified Public Manager program completed their final hours and were recognized at the Certified Public Manager Conference on the UGA campus in Athens.
“Our Certified Public Manager graduates are interacting with Georgia residents as well as the future leaders of our local government and state agencies. We are honored to serve them through this course to enable them to grow as managers, create space for innovation and problem solving, and encourage them for their long-term positive impact on the state,” said Walt McBride, Leadership Development unit manager.
UGA’s Certified Public Manager program, with 300 hours of curriculum, helps state and local government managers enhance their skills through in-class learning, independent study and a capstone project that addresses an issue affecting their individual agencies. Courses explore how self-awareness impacts leadership and collaboration, effective ways to establish a collaborative work culture and proven methods to improve performance and engagement. In addition to completing class readings and assignments, candidates of the program were required to conceive and execute service learning projects to benefit their communities. Participants earn nationally recognized certification.
To learn more about the Institute of Government’s leadership development programs including the Certified Public Manager program, visit https://cviog.uga.edu/training-and- education/leadership-development/.
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government informs, inspires, and innovates so that governments can be more efficient and responsive to citizens, address current and emerging challenges, and serve the public with excellence. An integral part of the University of Georgia’s Public Service and Outreach mission, the Institute of Government is committed to promoting excellence in government through technical assistance, training programs, applied research and technology solutions. In doing so, the Institute of Government works extensively with governments across Georgia and beyond to develop the knowledge and skills that elected officials, professional staff, and appointed board members need to manage effectively in the 21st century.
