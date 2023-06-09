RECEIVES CERTIFICATION

Emily Woodmaster, Baldwin CAO and City Clerk, was one of more than 125 government leaders from across Georgia recently recognized as a Certified Public Manager by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.

Graduates of the Institute of Government’s Certified Public Manager program completed their final hours and were recognized at the Certified Public Manager Conference on the UGA campus in Athens.

