BY KARLEE
CALDWELL
The Baldwin City Council table approval at its meeting last week of an agreement with Leads Online, a contact service currently used by the city, to store data on pawned items and their sellers to track and prevent theft.
To avoid binding future councils, the issue is tabled until the September 11 meeting to ensure the contract is renewed annually as opposed to every three years, as initially stated in the contract.
This database is already in use by the city and needs further evaluation by the city’s attorney to be continued. The cost for Leads Online is already budgeted for FY24 and has no new fees under the new contract in question.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved the previously budgeted expense of $8,420 for the Water Treatment Plant building repairs. This amount is over the $5,000 threshold, so it required approval from council.
•tabled the first reading of the Chitwood Development Ordinance.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•Join Baldwin for the second Movie in the Market at 7:30 p.m. on September 22. Bring your chairs and blankets to the Baldwin Farmers’ Market for a free movie screening, to be announced soon. Light concessions will be available with all proceeds going to the “Shop With a Hero” program.
•The City of Baldwin is now accepting vendors for the sixth annual Fall Festival on October 21. Baldwin welcomes food trucks, crafters, and non-profits to sign up for a booth and part of the yearly celebration of Baldwin and the surrounding community. Vendor applications are available online at www.cityofbaldwin.org or by emailing baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org.
