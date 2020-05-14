A significant portion of a projected $2.48 million for Baldwin in Habersham County’s next SPLOST cycle could be earmarked for some of the city’s deteriorating roads.
According to a priority list compiled by city staff, 57 percent of that sales tax revenue — just under $1.42 million — would go towards much-needed road repairs on the Habersham County side of Baldwin.
“These roads are in dire need,” city administrator Jerry Neace said told the Baldwin City Council at its May 5 work session. “They are in dire need.”
Roads included on the Habersham County SPLOST list were those in the Chandler’s Heights, Chandler Run, Mallard Pond and Heartwood subdivisions, as well as some in the Highland Pointe subdivision. Roughly $1.2 million has been assigned to those projects.
Street and road upgrades in this SPLOST would extend to sidewalks, where $150,000 worth of upgrades have been allotted. Four new city welcome signs, along with new street signs and posts, were included under street and road improvements as well.
The city is interested in sprucing up its parks, too. A proposed 13 percent of SPLSOT revenue ($322,757) would be allocated to those venues. Those improvements include installing bathroom facilities, walking trails and fencing, as well as field improvements, at Wilbanks Park. Gailey Park would be slated to receive bump-outs on its walking trails, pole lights, a railroad overlook and fencing.
Other needs discussed across various city departments include a plow truck, bucket truck, two police patrol vehicles, a fire department first-response vehicle, an add-on to the city’s police department and a new public works shop. The city’s current public works shop is 40 years old.
Neace stressed that the SPLOST list is subject to change.
The city must finalize its list and submit it to Habersham County to be placed on a November referendum.
MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT REVIEWED
The Baldwin City Council reviewed annexation and rezoning request from Ryan Chitwood for a proposed 145-acre mixed-use development on Wilbanks Road (40 acres) and Thompson Road (105 acres).
The project would require a rezoning from agricultural and light industrial to a mixed-use planned residential development zoning.
The development would include neighborhood shopping space, apartments, townhomes, single residential homes and a required 20-percent green space.
The number of lots has not yet been determined as the developer must still factor in Baldwin's density requirements.
Post 5 councilwoman Alice Venter was among those on the council who spoke favorably about the project, praising the mixed-use component. “At the moment, I don’t see any negatives,” she said.
In other business, the council:
•discussed the city’s Progress Park paving project. Professional Drive is the only road slated for paving currently, with a cost $150,000 plus engineering. The use of SPLOST money has been recommended to cover the cost. Post 4 councilman Jeff Parish, however, said he didn’t “want to be so quick to jump on the last little bit” of SPLOST remaining. His recommendation is to charge assessment fee to the business owners on that road to cover the cost, noting that business owners requested the paving.
•reviewed information technology contracts for both the remainder of this fiscal year and the upcoming fiscal year.
•discussed purchasing a fuel tank to enable the city to become its own fuel provider, potentially saving the city money on fuel costs. The projected set-up cost is $26,787. This move would consolidate all city vehicle fuel consumption into one place. The city expects to buy fuel at a cheaper fuel rate under this set-up. This move would require purchasing a generator to allow fueling of vehicles during power outages.
•also discussed creating its own in-house vehicle maintenance shop to cut down on labor costs for repair. In-house maintenance would allow for preventative maintenance on city vehicles and quicker oil changes. The city spends $90,000 a year to maintain its vehicle fleet. Set-up would cost $151,065. It was suggested the council postpone a decision on a maintenance shop and the fuel tank until after the first quarter of the fiscal year given financial uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
•must decide if it wants to move forth with paying $32,000 to Habersham County in the next fiscal year to resume animal control service. The council is considering making the move after the county has altered its formula for charging municipalities for service. The formula is now population-based, leading to a consensus among the council that this is a more fair way of distributing the costs, according to Neace.
•agreed to continue live-streaming its meetings, even when the public begins attending in-person again. Those wishing to address the council must attend meetings in person, however. Interacting through the live feed will not be an option. The city has been posting its meetings via Facebook Live during the coronavirus crisis.
