Baldwin leaders will move forth with seeking bids to complete its downtown park construction project but are prepared to tailor the project should bids come in too high.
The Baldwin City Council discussed the matter at its Aug. 3 work session after reviewing drawings for the final phases of the project. The council agreed to seek bids to determine the cost and remove parts of the project if the bid amounts exceed available SPLOST funds.
Councilman Jeff Parrish, who represents Post 4, said the city made a commitment to build the park and should follow through, noting that some of the SPLOST money for the project was allotted to other areas over time.
“We had the money,” he said. “I don’t know why it kept getting delayed. We had the money for the full project for what it cost at that time, and we kept putting it off and putting it off until the point now, we’ve used part of the money for something else, and I have a big issue with that because this is something we said we were going to do for the betterment of the town.”
Councilwoman Stephanie Almagno, from Post 3, said she felt the funds could be better spent at a park on City Park Drive. A tornado struck the area a few months ago.
“I’d rather see a different kind of project,” she said. “I mean I understand that this is here and something has to happen … But I feel like there is something even more pressing on the other side of town.”
The first phase of the downtown park has been completed, which includes all grading and installation of storm and sewer systems. Parrish noted “a lot of money” has already been spent on the downtown park project.
“If we don’t finish it, we’re not saying very much about our commitment to do something better for the city,” he said.
ANNEX OF MOBILE HOME PARK REQUESTED
An applicant has asked the city council to annex a mobile home park located off West Airport Rd. in Habersham County. Luke Lovell, who made the request, recently secured a sewer easement which has allowed him to apply for annexation of Village Manufactured Home Community, which he plans to redevelop. The mobile home park, which Lovell said has fallen into disrepair, dates back to the late 1960s or early 1970s.
Lovell plans for major upgrades to the park, which include requiring existing homes up to be brought up to standard or giving tenants the option to purchase a new home. Lovell’s plans also include updated roads, adding paved off-street parking and providing 3.5 acres of green-space areas. The revamped development would have 85 units, for which Lovell has asked for a variance to the density allowed on the property.
“The community would be filled, primarily, with brand-new homes,” Lovell said.
He also promised strict lease agreements — for a minimum of two years — and a limit on the number of residents living in one home. A maximum of five people will be allowed to live in a three-bed room unit and four in a two-bedroom unit.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•reviewed a set of minimum development standards for street, storm, sewer and the implementation of water and sanitary sewer.
•heard a request from public works director Scott Barnhardt to apply $98,665 worth of Banks County SPLOST money to finish converting the Banks County portion of Baldwin to all radio-read water meters. To accomplish this, the city must purchase 255 more meters. Barnhart also asked for $40,000 to purchase two late model used work trucks.
•heard that the city’s new water tank, which will be located near city hall, is still about a year away from being constructed and coming on line. The city must first start-up a booster pump station and tear down the existing tank before moving forward on the new tank. The council also discussed seeking bids for a transmission line, which would no longer require the city to run water through the Demorest water system before reaching a Baldwin booster pump station. A $450,000 GEFA grant is available for the project, which will cost between $1.2-$1.3 million. The remaining cost would be funded through a low-interest rate GEFA loan, though concerns were raised about the affordability of the project. A rate study and an updated cash-flow analysis are being conducted, however, to help address those concerns.
•discussed federal CARES act money and creating an online portal for which funds to be made available. Baldwin is eligible for $178,000 worth of relief funds to cover city expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including payment of city employees who miss work due to COVID-19, The city can receive 30 percent of the $178,000 money up-front. Additional funding would require submittal of documentation from the city.
•heard a staff proposal to pass a new purchasing policy. The changes would include allowing department heads to approve already-budgeted purchases of up to $1,000. The move would eliminate time-consuming paper work for the city’s financial department and the mayor related to small purchases. Mayor Joe Elam said he would be more comfortable with a $500 cap, saying that 90 percent of purchases cost less than that.
•heard from Almagno about the city participating in Habersham County’s EDC to help spur economic development in the county and create jobs for younger adults to encourage them to live and work locally. The group seeks to generate $2 million in private-public partnerships and bring 800 jobs to Habersham County within a five-year span. Baldwin had previously declined membership in the EDC. Membership in the group would cost $2,500 for the year.
