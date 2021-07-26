Hearings on a proposed tax increase by the Banks County Board of Education are slated for the coming weeks.
The BOE is proposing to leave the system's millage rate at 14.5110 mills for FY2022, but due to higher assessments in the tax digest, the system will see a 10.7% increase in tax income.
The system anticipates netting $9.5 million in local taxes, an increase of $924,000. Technically, the proposed tax hike is 7.53%.
"If we adopted the roll back rate of 13.495 mills we would lose $1.167 million in state funding (equalization grant) which would equal to roughly 1.776 mills," the system said in a newspaper advertisement this week.
The system said that on a home with a fair market value of $162,000, the tax hike would equal $65.84.
Public hearings at the BOE office on Historic Homer Highway are slated for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, and at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
