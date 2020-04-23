Grading has been a concern for students and parents since the COVID-19 crisis shutdown on-site instruction for the remainder of the year. But Banks County school administration has implemented measures to help lessen the impact of lost classroom time.
Banks County superintendent Ann Hopkins said at Monday’s (April 20) board of education video-conference meeting that a student’s grades will not decrease from where they stood on March 13 when school facilities closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Grades can increase, however, for work completed after that date.
Hopkins said schools will stop assigning work on May 1. Only students needing remediation will continue on.
“We have recognized from the beginning that this was not going to be a utopia situation for our students,” she said, “because so many don’t have access to the internet and don’t have access full time to a teacher — lots of different situations and circumstances.”
Hopkins said the system will soon provide more information to the public “about our grading and how that will look.”
ALTERNATE PROM, GRADUATION DATES PROPOSED
With traditional dates for prom and graduation no longer possible, the system has proposed alternate graduation dates both events. Banks County High School will look to hold its prom Friday, June 19, and graduation on Saturday, June 20 (10 a.m.). If those dates aren’t possible, July 17 (prom) and July 18 (graduation) are back-up dates.
The superintendent also shared other updates regarding the system’s response to the closure of schools:
•Through its food service and transportation departments, the school system has served approximately 10,000 meals each week to students around the county.
•The system looks to provide an opportunity for students to pick up personal items left at schools. “We’re going to distribute those as soon as possible, but we’re waiting for what is safe, and we’ll set up a time for students or parents to drive by and collect belongs that may have been left in the lockers or desks, etc,” Hopkins said.
•Hopkins praised school system counselors, social workers and mental-health clinicians who “have responded to so many different needs." Hopkins also said faculty members have “gone above and beyond” to make the system aware of student needs. “We are just really blessed to be in the situation we’re in as folks trying to take care of everybody,” Hopkins said.
•Hopkins said there have been no updates regarding a mandate for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Banks County Board of Education:
•approved a $35,363 bid from Blue Ridge Fence to built a gate for Banks County High School. That price included road repair after sensors are placed in the ground and 500 tags for the tag readers.
•approved a May 20-June 20 beef sale fundraiser for the Banks County High School Future Farmers of America.
