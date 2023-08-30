Banks County leaders have not backed down in their push to move out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and into the Mountain Judicial Circuit. The board of commissioners has sought legislation to make the change, passed a resolution in support of the action and even cut county funds allocated for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
A second state committee hearing was held Thursday on a proposed legislative bill to take Banks out of the three-county Piedmont circuit. The earlier legislative meeting was in Atlanta, but on Thursday committee members, who come from across the state, traveled to Homer to hold the hearing at the Banks County Courthouse.
Banks County leaders say this is the first time such a hearing has been held in the county. State leaders also said it is rare for legislative committee hearings to be held outside of Atlanta.
Ten people spoke in support of the plan, including Rep. Chris Erwin, Sen. Bo Hatchett, Banks County Board of Commission chairman Charles Turk and Sheriff Carlton Speed. Gina Roy, assistant county manager for Jackson County, and Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners also offered their support to Banks County leaders in making the change.
No one spoke in opposition to the change. At the earlier legislative committee meeting in Atlanta, Piedmont Judicial Circuit judges Joe Booth and Currie Mingledorff spoke in opposition to Banks moving out of the circuit. They did not speak at the hearing in Banks County, however Judge Mingledorff and district attorney Brad Smith were present in the audience.
The hearing began with committee chairman Stan Gunter stating, “It is rare to come out of the committee room. We want to hear why we should make a change or why we should leave it alone. What we hear will influence what happens in January.”
At the conclusion of the hearing, no action was taken or any indication given on if the legislative committee will move for the proposed bill to proceed.
Rep. Erwin was the first to speak and he said, “Banks fits in better in the Mountain Circuit. It is more like our systems. We are looking at where we fit best as a slow-growing county.”
He said it “is nothing personal” but that Banks County citizens feel their “voice is not heard.”
“There has never been a Banks County citizen elected as the district attorney or judge,” he said. “The people feel like their voice isn’t heard. Banks County is a better, natural fit, geographically and culturally, to the Mountain circuit.”
Sen. Bo Hatchett said he has talked to judges in the Mountain circuit and they are willing to take on Banks County’s court caseload.
State leaders said if the action is taken it would be “precedent-setting” because there has never been action to take a county out of one circuit and put it into another one.
Among the comments made by BOC chairman Turk was to compare the population to the counties in both circuits. He pointed out that Banks is more similar to Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties.
He also spoke on Banks not having a “voice” in the Piedmont circuit.
“We can’t swing an election one way or another so they don’t care about us,” he said. “…I don’t think they care if we are here or not.”
Sheriff Speed said, ‘This has been going on for a long time. Citizens of Banks County feel like their voices aren’t being heard.”
Banks clerk of court Tim Harper also spoke in support of the action, although he said, “I’m not mad at anybody. I have a friendship with my judges and district attorney… We feel we would fit in better with these people (Mountain circuit) than staying in growing Jackson and Barrow counties.”
Barrow County Board of Commission chairman Graham, stated, “I support Banks County moving to the mountains. Barrow has no concerns with the budget change due to Banks County leaving.”
Jackson County assistant county manager Roy stated, “Jackson County does not have a problem, cost-wise, with Banks County leaving.”
Habersham County BOC chairman Ty Akins also spoke in support of the proposed change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.