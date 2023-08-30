Banks County leaders have not backed down in their push to move out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and into the Mountain Judicial Circuit. The board of commissioners has sought legislation to make the change, passed a resolution in support of the action and even cut county funds allocated for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.

A second state committee hearing was held Thursday on a proposed legislative bill to take Banks out of the three-county Piedmont circuit. The earlier legislative meeting was in Atlanta, but on Thursday committee members, who come from across the state, traveled to Homer to hold the hearing at the Banks County Courthouse.

