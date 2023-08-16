A Banks County man claims that a battery company is responsible for the fire that destroyed several buildings.
Scott Ledford, owner of Metro Site, has filed a lawsuit against SK Battery of Commerce.
Ledford contends that the company included batteries that were not allowed in items they disposed of at his company.
He is seeking $26.5 million in damages.
Metro Site, located on Industrial Boulevard at Banks Crossing, was heavily damaged in the fire in mid-July.
The lawsuit states: “This is a case about a foreign company that ignored the risk of harm posed by its illegal and intentional dumping of hazardous materials into a roll-off container it knew was bound for a public recycling facility. The company’s disregard for a known risk led to the total destruction of a local recycling business. This action is brought to recover damages caused by intentional misconduct, and to prevent this illegal dumping of hazardous waste from ever happening again.”
SK Battery America, Inc. manufactures pouch-cell lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). The LIBs are sold to Ford for its F-150 Lightning truck, and to Volkswagen for its ID.4 electric vehicle.
Metro Site, Inc. is a local recycling and disposal company that has been recycling the non-hazardous waste generated by SK Battery America, Inc., for the past three years.
The lawsuit states, “SK Battery America, Inc. regularly dumped its non-hazardous waste into large roll-off containers, which were then transported to Metro Site, Inc’s facility. SK Battery America, Inc. knew that it should never send LIBs to a recycling facility, such as Metro Site, Inc., because, not only are the LIBs non-recyclable, but they also contain hazardous chemicals that can easily catch fire and explode. SK Battery America, Inc. repeatedly promised and assured Metro Site Inc. that the waste that it sent would not contain LIBs. SK Battery America, Inc. broke that promise, and, in doing so, placed Metro Site, Inc.’s business and employees at risk of harm.”
Metro Site leaders state that the risk came to fruition on July 14, 2023, when SK Battery America, Inc. “intentionally sent Metro Site, Inc. a load of waste that contained hazardous pouch cell LIBs hidden within the pile. SK Battery America, Inc. provided a false manifest for the load that misrepresented the load’s contents – that being the hidden pouch cell LIBs.
As Metro Site, Inc. processed the load, a violent fire broke out.”
Despite attempts to extinguish the flames, the fire consumed Metro Site, Inc.’s facility, destroying its business and causing life-altering economic loss.
The lawsuit states that a joint investigation into the root cause of the fire revealed several LIBs hidden within the waste pile that SK Battery America, Inc. had sent to Metro Site, Inc.
Ledford states, “Although SK Battery may describe the fire as having “some other origin,” there can be no dispute that its LIB’s—which never should have been sent to Metro Site in the first instance—caused the fire. SK Battery America, Inc.’s actions constitute willful trespass, breach of contract, and improper dumping, and a substantial punitive damages award is required to deter SK Battery’s persistent misconduct.”
The lawsuit was filed in Jackson County Superior Court since SK Battery is in Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.