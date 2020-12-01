Banks county is having a large Covid outbreak, making it one of the most troubled areas in Northeast Georgia for the virus.
According to state data, Banks' virus rate over the last two weeks is at 616 people per 100,000. Only Habersham and White counties are slightly higher in the area. Statewide, the rate is only 321 per 100,000 people.
On Nov. 30, Banks set a new high weekly average of 25.9% positive cases. The previous highest positive rate was in July.
Since March, Banks had reported 764 positive cases of Covid with 90 people hospitalized and 12 confirmed deaths.
