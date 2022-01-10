The new apartment complex at Banks Crossing has been sold to an investment firm that manages apartments around the country.
Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, has bought the Class A, 234-unit luxury multifamily community in Commerce. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments, DST.
"Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments is Capital Square's fifteenth acquisition of an apartment community in Georgia, creating management efficiencies and economies of scale," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Capital Square is bullish on Metro Atlanta because the economy is growing rapidly and creating jobs. The population of the Atlanta metropolitan statistical area increased 15.2% between 2010 and 2020, and Commerce, along with nearby areas, has become an important industrial hub for the growing region."
Capstone at Banks Crossing was recently completed in 2021. Situated in Banks County, on 15.6 acres of land, the community was 97.8% leased as of December 2021.
The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes, including granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, stainless steel appliances and more.
Amenities at the community include a swimming pool with tanning ledge, clubhouse with resident lounges and a kitchen, business center, coffee bar and conference room. Additional features include a fitness center with digital on-demand classes, outdoor grilling stations, package delivery lockers, dog park and pet spa, fire pit and storage units available to rent.
"Capstone is an exceptional addition to the Capital Square portfolio," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "The property is newly built and caters to higher-end renters in an economically thriving part of Georgia. Expanding employment centers in the region will drive continued population and employment growth, which should lead to even greater demand for quality housing options, such as those provided by Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments."
CS1031 Capstone at Banks Crossing Apartments, DST seeks to raise $32 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 146 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.
Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.2 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.