The Commerce-Banks County area has four major road and bridge projects taking place with three of those four in the Banks Crossing corridor near Commerce.
In addition to the ongoing widening of I-85 through the area, Banks Crossing is also dealing with two other projects.
The first is the extension Faulkner Rd. and realignment of Steven B. Tanger Blvd. That work is ongoing with tons of dirt being graded on the hill just north of East Ridgeway Rd. (near the Home Depot). (That realignment may eliminate left turns off of Hwy. 441 north at the RaceTrac.)
MEDIAN WORK
The largest project in the area, however, is that work has begun on a long-anticipated median on Hwy. 441 at Banks Crossing.
The median will limit left turns along the area and will force both cars and large trucks to do U-turns unless they’re at a signaled intersection.
Barrels have been put into place on the south side of I-85 along Hwy. 441 and grinding work has begun on existing pavement where a raised median will be built.
The move has created some chaos in the area, especially for large trucks exiting the TA Travel Center. Rather than crossing Hwy. 441 as trucks have in the past to access I-85, those vehicles will now have to make a right turn onto Hwy. 441 south, then do a U-turn further down the road to go back to I-85.
There has also been some confusion at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and Industrial Park Dr. Initially, the DOT left the median open for left turns of southbound traffic into Industrial Park Dr., but without a turning lane, that backed up Hwy. 441 south. The DOT later last week closed that point of the median to left turns.
Although not in the works yet, the Georgia DOT also plans to make changes at the nearby intersection of Steve Reynolds Blvd. and Hwy. 441 just inside the Jackson County line that would also force truck traffic to go south on Hwy. 441 to make a U-turn to go back north toward I-85.
BRIDGE
In addition to work at Banks Crossing, the Georgia DOT is also replacing the bridge on Historic Homer Highway/Hwy. 51 over the Hudson River just north of Homer. That bridge replacement project comes on the heels of two other bridge replacements in the county recently completed; a bridge replacement over the Hudson River on Hwy. 59 that was finished earlier this year and a bridge replacement over the Grove River on Hwy. 441 that was finished last year.
