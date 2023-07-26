BY ANGELA GARY
A Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9, Becka, helped track a suspect who fled the scene of two incidents in neighboring counties in the past week.
On Friday, Banks County Deputy Josh Pressley and K9 Becka responded to the area of I-85 at Exit 140 to help the Jefferson Police Department track a suspect who had fled into a wooded area after abandoning a vehicle.
After K9 Becka detected the suspect’s scent from the vehicle, the K9 team began a search through steep hills, and alongside a creek.
The suspect was spotted jumping a fenced-in area of trailers.
After securing the perimeter with Deputy Pressley, K9 Becka helped identify the suspect’s hiding spot by attempting to climb into the correct trailer.
EARLIER
CAPTURE
Three days earlier, Deputy Pressley and K9 Becka responded to a call to assist Franklin County in locating a female suspect who had fled the passenger seat of a vehicle that was involved in a chase.
After arriving on the scene, Dep. Pressley collected a scent article from clothes that the suspect had dropped on the shoulder of I-85. Pressley presented the scent to K9 Becka, a scent and she trailed into the woods, running parallel to the interstate for about 200 yards.
The trail crossed a small creek before leading back to the shoulder of I-85.
The suspect was found hiding on the shoulder laying in the tall weeds.
Pressley could still see the blue lights at the scene from where the suspect was hiding. The trail was just under a half mile and took 15 minutes to locate the suspect.
“Pressley and K9 Becka did a great job of utilizing their advanced K9 trailing skills to find the suspect fast in a mix of hard surface and wooded environments,” stated Scent Evidence K9 CEO, Paul Coley.
Deputy Pressley has been with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Deputy Pressley was assigned K9 Becka January 10, 2022.
Deputy Pressley has received advanced training in woodland operations and land navigation from the Georgia Army National Guard. Deputy Pressley also received training and certification in scent discriminate K9 trailing from Scent Evidence K9, LLC.
K9 Becka was trained by Scent Evidence K9, LLC, which is a national leader in scent discriminate K9 trailing.
K9 Becka and Deputy Pressley have continued training in scent discriminate trailing in woodland, urban, and commercial settings.
On December 6, 2022, Deputy Pressley and K9 Becka achieved the SEK9 Master Handler Certification from Scent Evidence LLC..
