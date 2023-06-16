Richie Alford, who was employed with the Banks County Fire & EMS, died this week after assisting two distressed swimmers in Panama City Beach, Fla.
“We received a phone call that no one wants to get,” a post on the Banks County Fire & EMS Facebook page states. “We lost a friend and brother — not just a coworker. We are devastated and heartbroken.”
Alford assisted two swimmers who were caught in a rip current.
“Unfortunately, Richie was not able to make it back to shore,” the Facebook post states. “Richie died doing what he loved which was helping others in their time of need. He is a true hero. Please keep Richie’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come.”
Alford’s son, Michael, is an investigator with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
“Richie was an incredible selfless servant in all he did,” Sheriff Carlton Speed states. “A true hero, to his end on this earth.
We ask as you remember Richie, please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Our own, Investigator Michael Alford, is his son. They both were extremely close. As we all know the seconds, minutes, hours and days ahead will be extremely difficult, we also know they all will need a team of support surrounding them.”
The Richie Alford Memorial 5k/One Mile Fun Run has been planned in honor of Capt. Alford. It will be held on Saturday, July 22. The fun run starts at 8 a.m. with the 5k beginning at 9 a.m. All public safety participants are asked to wear their gear for the race but this is not a requirement.
“The goal of this day is to celebrate and remember the life of our friend and colleague,” organizers state. “We want to support his family as much as possible so all proceeds raised will be presented to the Alford family after the race."
