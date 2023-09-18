The Banks County Republican Party is hosting a fundraiser in a bid to raise cash to help several of the defendants charged in the Trump RICO case with their legal expenses.

The Banks GOP's event will be Nov. 2 in Gillsville with tables starting at $400 up to $1,600. 

