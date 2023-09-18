The Banks County Republican Party is hosting a fundraiser in a bid to raise cash to help several of the defendants charged in the Trump RICO case with their legal expenses.
The Banks GOP's event will be Nov. 2 in Gillsville with tables starting at $400 up to $1,600.
The event will feature several activist GOP members, including failed gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor; Sen. Colton Moore who has tried to rally legislative support to investigate the Fulton County District Attorney who indicted Trump and others from 2020 efforts to overturn the state's election results; and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones who has been leading the state's right-wing of the Republican Party.
Reports indicate that many of the defendants in the controversial Fulton County case are having trouble paying their legal expenses and have turned to online fundraising efforts in a bid to raise funds. The state GOP party is also reportedly raising funds to help defendants pay legal expenses.
