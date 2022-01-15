Winter weather with snow, sleet and freezing rain is headed toward Banks County Saturday night and all day Sunday.
Banks was included in a winter weather warning zone on Friday, meaning that severe winter weather is likely.
Snow of 4-8 inches is expected in the Northeast Georgia area with the higher amounts in the mountains.
Of more concern is the likelihood of sleet and freezing rain up to 1/4 inch possible. That could down trees across roads and power lines in the Banks County area.
High winds of 35 mph and higher are also expected.
The bad weather is expected to hit Banks County starting around 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting until around midnight Sunday. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to last all day Sunday.
