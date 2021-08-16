Banks County was one of the few in North Georgia to lose population between 2010 and 2020.
According to census data released last week, Banks' population declined by 2%. The county had 18,395 people in 2010 and 18,035 in 2020 according to the census.
Elbert and Oglethorpe counties also lost population in Northeast Georgia while three counties in extreme Northwest Georgia also lost population. The rest of North Georgia saw population growth with Forsyth County leading the state at over 43% growth.
Neighboring Jackson County saw a 25.5% growth in population since 2010.
Hispanics make up Banks County's largest minority group with 1,164 people while the county's black population was at 395.
