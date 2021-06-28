There are almost no homes under $450,000 for sale in Banks County right now.
That's based on a recent report from the Norton Agency which tracks housing and other property sales in North Georgia.
Zillow listings confirm that there are only a few homes in Banks County for sale currently, although there are several tracts of land on the market.
Potential development of subdivisions in the county have been controversial recently as some citizens have spoken out at various public meetings about the need to restrain development in the county.
Much of the county's growth, especially industrial and commercial, has been on its south along I-85. But the Hwy. 441 corridor is also seeing some signs of development.
Demand for housing in North Georgia remains tight in most communities and housing prices have risen dramatically in recent months. Some of that is due to higher lumber prices, but it's also due to a high demand for housing in the region.
