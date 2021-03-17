The Banks County School System will delay opening by two hours on Thursday, March 18, due to the threat of severe weather and storms.
"It is advisable to be prepared for a full day cancellation should the inclement weather continue throughout the morning hours," school leaders said in the announcement.
