The Banks County Board of Commissioners recently approved receiving a $50,000 grant from Homeland Security for improved safety measures.
The funds will be used to improve security at county buildings, according to officials.
In other business at the BOC's Oct. 13 meeting, the board heard that the county had seen some flooding in recent rains. The most serious problem was on Purvis Rd. in the northern part of the county where several families were stranded for a time due to a washed out section of road, according to BOC chairman Charles Turk.
Turk said some other roads were damaged and the county would be doing repairs in the coming weeks on those.
The board also:
• proclaimed Nov. 4 as Lydia McClure Day in Banks County. McClure, who recently died, was a founder of the Banks County E-911 system.
• approved the annual youth hunt by Nails Creek Baptist Church at Windmill Park.
• approved an inspection agreement with KCI Technologies for roads and bridges in the county.
• tabled an appointment to the county planning commission to replace member AJ Purcell.
• reappointed planning board member Jack Stewart to another term.
• reappointed Diane Cochran to the DFCS board in Banks County.,
• reappointed Dr. Melody Stancil to the behavioral and development disabilities board.
