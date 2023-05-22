The Banks County High School graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at Leopard Stadium.
The top academic students are: valedictorian Troy Loggins, salutatorian Nayyan Diaz and first honorarian/STAR Student Abigail Irvin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County High School graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at Leopard Stadium.
The top academic students are: valedictorian Troy Loggins, salutatorian Nayyan Diaz and first honorarian/STAR Student Abigail Irvin.
"We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication," BCHS principal Mike Brown states. "They will be missed next year, but confident they will be successful in their future endeavors. They are a great group of kids."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.