A Banks County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in an early morning incident on Feb. 8 at a Banks Crossing motel.
According to a BCSO online post, deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel at Banks Crossing.
"It is believed that the deputies identified a person of interest in an out-of-state kidnapping," the update said.
The suspect brandished a weapon and allegedly shot his female kidnapping victim. Deputies responded with gunfire and one deputy was shot in the hand and vest.
The deputy's injuries are described as non-life threatening. He's being treated at an area hospital.
The suspect also received multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
The victim was also transported for the shot she received from the suspect. No information on their condition is available at the present time.
Sheriff Carlton Speed requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Banks County Fire/EMS, E911, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Commerce Police Department also assisted during the incident.
It is the second shooting of a BCSO deputy at Banks Crossing that involved a kidnapping. In 2017, a Banks County deputy was shot by a suspect who had kidnapped a woman in Commerce. The deputy was not killed in the shooting.
In 2019, BCSO deputies were involved in another Banks Crossing shooting where the suspect was shot, but no deputy was injured.
Last August, BCSO deputies were involved in a shooting with a murder suspect on Hwy. 51 in Banks County. The suspect was shot, but no deputy was injured.
In November, a Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in the line of duty when she was shot while investigating a domestic dispute in West Jackson.
