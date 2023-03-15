Sen. Bo Hatchett has introduced a bill to remove Banks County from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and put it in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. The bill made it out of the Senate last week and is in the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Chris Erwin said Tuesday that a committee hearing has not been scheduled yet.
“The committee did a hearing on my bill but did not take a vote,” Rep. Erwin said. “I have asked that they hear Senator Hatchett’s bill but have not been granted a hearing.”
At its monthly meeting on Tuesday, the Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a letter in support of the bill. The BOC has been in favor of moving out of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for four years.
“There is much concern about the services Banks County receives from the Superior Court and the District Attorney within the Piedmont Circuit,” the letter from the commissioners states. “We have hardly seen any improvement within the last four years since concerns began and since the Piedmont Superior Court judges promised to make the situation better.”
The letter continues, “We feel we have no voice at the polls due to population inequity alone. Barrow County is considered urban and is located closest to Atlanta and next to Gwinnett. Jackson County is also at least four times larger than Banks County and is quickly becoming largely commercial/industrial.”
