Sen. Bo Hatchett has introduced a bill to remove Banks County from the Piedmont Judicial Circuit and put it in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. The bill made it out of the Senate last week and is in the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Chris Erwin said Tuesday that a committee hearing has not been scheduled yet.

“The committee did a hearing on my bill but did not take a vote,” Rep. Erwin said. “I have asked that they hear Senator Hatchett’s bill but have not been granted a hearing.”

