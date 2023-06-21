The Banks County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request when it met last week that will pave the way for a business to locate in the county.
The BOC approved a request from Paul and Morgan Kleiber to rezone 22.78 acres at 154 Moccasin Gap Road to locate a food catering establishment, Kona Ice.
The business has been located in Gainesville for nine years.
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•heard a request from Charles Purcell that the county replace voting machines with paper ballots. Election supervisor Atha Dalton spoke on the issue and said the county is required by the state to use voting machines.
•heard that a request from Seabrook BLC Development to rezone property from ARR (Agriculture Rural Residential) and C2 (General Commercial) to M1 (Industrial District) has been withdrawn.
•denied a request from John Phillips for a conditional use for 63.91-acres located on Ervin Chambers Road to allow for a poultry farm with reduced setbacks. There was some discussion on the owner not being the applicant of the request, which is required under the county code.
•approved the Piedmont Judicial Circuit 2023 Indigent Defense Contract, at a cost of $9,700 per month.
•approved the ACCG 2023 Property and Liability Insurance Renewal.
•approved spending $17,400 to KCI Technologies for additional engineering for road projects.
•met in closed session for 20 minutes to discuss potential litigation. No action was taken when the meeting opened to the public.
