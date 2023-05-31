The question on whether a new Hilton property at Banks Crossing would be an “extended stay” property was debated among the board of commissioners at its May meeting.
Adam Patel with Legacy Hotels Commerce requested a conditional use permit for 1.5 acres located at 30933 Hwy. 441 (beside of Pritchett Tire) at Banks Crossing. Plans are to locate an 83-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton with a projected revenue of $3 million annually.
After a lengthy discussion, the request was unanimously denied by the commissioners.
Stuart McMann presented the request, saying it would be an “all-suite hotel.”. He said the project would bring in an additional $250,000 in annual tax revenue. Late 2024 or early 2025 is the expected completion date.
Commissioner Chris Ausburn questioned whether this brand of hotel is advertised as an “extended stay hotel.”
“As a brand it does,” he said. “We don’t plan on advertising it as an extended stay hotel.”
Commissioner Bo Garrison asked, “How can you separate yourself from Hilton advertising you as an extended stay on their national website?”
Stuart replied, “We can’t but to the community and businesses we are going to be seeking here, we will not advertise as extended stay… Our target market is one to five days… Our rates are designed nightly rental. We don’t have a weekly rate.”
Kristin Mayernick also spoke on behalf of the project.
“It will not be an extended stay product,” she said. “We will not promote it locally. I am giving you my word as a business partner with you. We will run it the same way we run our other hotels.”
Patel also spoke in favor of the request, stating, “We are willing to work with you. Hilton is a very sought-after brand. It is an honor to get a license for a Hilton and we have that. If you want to give us seven-day checkout, we will do a seven-day checkout… You have my commitment. That is all I can do.”
Citizen Larissa Campbell spoke against the project, stating, “I think this is a bad idea. They don’t have enough land. It is an extended stay hotel. This is not something we want here.”
In other business, the BOC:
•approved a request from Scott and Robin Thomas for a conditional use permit to operate a quarterly auction on two lots, at 30220 and 30244 Hwy. 441 for commercial vehicles and equipment. Mrs. Thomas presented the request and said two sales have already been held, with temporary permits issued. She said 100 or fewer people attended the sales and future sales would be the same. Sales are held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (at the latest, with most ending around 3 p.m.).
•postponed a request, until the June 13 meeting, from John Phillips for a conditional use permit for 63.91 acres at Ervin Chambers Road to locate six to eight poultry farms, with a reduced setback. The required setback is 800 feet and Phillips has just under that amount. The request was postponed in order for the applicant to be present to address questions and to present a copy of the letter of intent from the poultry firm. A representative of the applicant was at the meeting.
•approved new water meter connection fees as presented by public utilities director Horace Gee. Gee said the majority of the connections are three-quarter inch lines. The change is for this to go from $1,675 to $1,975. In the commercial range, the fee was increased from $2,525 to 2,825. The average increase for other rates is $300 to $400. The new rates would go into effect July 1.
•approved a request from Gee to proceed with a “non-contested” condemnation for a sewer easement for property on Bennett Road from Commerce Solar Property through a Southern Conservation Trust.
•approved the annual contracts, serving the private sector and public sector in the county, with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.
•approved the annual public transit contract for public transit offered by the county senior citizen’s center.
•approved the fire code plan and inspection services agreement as presented by fire chief/911 director Steve Nichols.
