The question on whether a new Hilton property at Banks Crossing would be an “extended stay” property was debated among the board of commissioners at its May meeting.

Adam Patel with Legacy Hotels Commerce requested a conditional use permit for 1.5 acres located at 30933 Hwy. 441 (beside of Pritchett Tire) at Banks Crossing. Plans are to locate an 83-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton with a projected revenue of $3 million annually.

