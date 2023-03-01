A joint meeting of the Banks County Board of Commissioners and Development Authority was held on Feb. 21. There are several new members of both groups, so the meeting was planned to discuss the "direction of the county."
A closed session was held to discuss real estate. No action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
