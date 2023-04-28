The Banks County Board of Commissioners held hearings last week on two businesses who were cited for alcohol violations.
Funopolis Fun Center, Inc., located on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, was found in violation of the county code due to "to one of the employees under the age of 18 years furnishing alcohol to an individual under the age of 21 years."
All Banks County licenses to sell alcohol held by Mary Greenwood, Funopolis Fun Center, Inc,. located at 40155 Highway 441 South, Commerce, is suspended for 60 days beginning April 10, 2023, and through June 9, 2023 and the establishment is placed on probation for one year beginning April 10, 2023, through April 9, 2024.
County leaders state, "If during this probationary period, it is found that the owner(s) or employee(s) violate(s) any local, state or federal law, regulation, ordinance or resolution, the alcohol license will be immediately revoked."
Documents showing evidence that every employee has been trained on serving alcohol must be submitted to the Code Enforcement Officer by April 24, 2023.
In the other hearing, Mohammad B. Hussain, Commerce Lucky Store, was found to be in violation of Chapter 6 of the Banks County Code due to one of the employees furnishing alcohol to an individual under the age of 21 years.
All Banks County licenses to sell alcohol held by Mohammad B. Hussain, Commerce Lucky Store, located at 30581 Highway 441 South, Commerce, is suspended for 30 days beginning April 10, 2023, and through May 10, 2023, and the store is placed on probation for one year beginning April 10, 2023, through April 9, 2024.
County leaders state, "iIf during this probationary period, it is found that the owner(s) or employee(s) violate(s) any local, state or federal law, regulation, ordinance or resolution, the alcohol license will be immediately revoked."
Documents showing evidence that every employee has been trained on serving alcohol must be submitted to the Code Enforcement Officer by April 24, 2023.
