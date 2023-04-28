The Banks County Board of Commissioners held hearings last week on two businesses who were cited for alcohol violations.

Funopolis Fun Center, Inc., located on Hwy. 441 South, Commerce, was found in violation of the county code due to "to one of the employees under the age of 18 years furnishing alcohol to an individual under the age of 21 years."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.