The Banks County Board of Commissioners reviewed a $23.7 million budget at a hearing held Monday evening to receive public input.
“We tried to keep the budget as low as possible,” county finance director Randy Failyer stated. “I know we have an increase. It is just that everything that you buy now has gone up. I think the comm have done a real good job in maintaining expenses as best we could.”
Action has not been taken on the millage rate yet, but BOC chairman Charles Turk said plans are to “roll it back.”
“I would like to thank all the department heads for keeping their budgets as low as possible,” he said. “We haven’t got the final figures from the state but our goal is to roll the millage rate back.”
The largest budget items, those over $1 million include: sheriff and jail operations, $7.1 million; fire services, $4.8 million; E-911/EMA, $1.3 million; and utilities pumping and purification, $1 million.
As for revenue, the top items include the following: property tax, $4.7 million; local option sales tax, $4 million; solid waste disposal fees, $3.1 million; public utilities, $2.5 million; motor vehicle taxes, $1.4 million; and insurance premium, $1.3 million.
The proposed budget has $100,800 allocated for Superior Court services, which was a point of discussion at earlier budget hearings with department heads. A representative of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit attended that earlier meeting to request $388,420 be budgeted from Banks County. County leaders did not agree with this.
The BOC will consider adoption of the budget when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.
The budget is available for review in the BOC office in the County Annex from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
