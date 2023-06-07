COMMISSIONERS HOLD BUDGET HEARING

The Banks County Board of Commissioners held a budget hearing Monday night. Action on the budget is expected to be taken at the June 13 meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Annex Building.

The Banks County Board of Commissioners reviewed a $23.7 million budget at a hearing held Monday evening to receive public input.

“We tried to keep the budget as low as possible,” county finance director Randy Failyer stated. “I know we have an increase. It is just that everything that you buy now has gone up. I think the comm have done a real good job in maintaining expenses as best we could.”

