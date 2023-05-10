The Banks County Board of Commissioners and the Homer City Council met for a work session on Monday to talk about future plans for community development. During the meeting, the commissioners and the council focused on community growth, a potential sewer system and the water supply.
The population of Homer has grown by 22.5 percent with about 286 residents moving to the area in the past two years. Banks County Planning Commission member Jody Parks and Comprehensive Planning Committee member Barbara Lindorme introduced these statistics to the board and council, as well as the concerns that this growth warrants, including strategic development, water supply, sewer system, school capacity, and taxes.
The commissioners and the council spent time discussing the potential for a sewage system in Homer. Mayor Doug Cheek explained that in order for Homer to see any commercial or industrial growth, the addition of a sewer system would be crucial for further development.
Much debate was centered around a proper sewage system being implemented at Banks County High School. The high school is situated on the city-county line, making the process of delegating responsibility for parts of a sewage line more difficult. Determining the potential cost of implementing a system that includes a lift station was also an area of discussion. Currently, the county is considering using their recovery fund monies and asking the school to contribute funds for a project in the future.
BOC Chairman Charles Turk also explained that the county would have to prioritize the Waste Management landfill in the sewage project because its wastewater pump is reversible down Georgia Highway 59, which will allow easier access to the wastewater plant.
City Council member James Dumas also suggested that the city could consider using the septic tank drain line from the old jail adjacent to the Voter Registration Center to provide sewage for a few properties in downtown Homer. The sewage line is already in use, and has the potential for domestic and commercial uses for the existing buildings in downtown.
Cheek then began the discussion on water for the city. Currently, the city of Homer is still awaiting approval from the Environmental Protection Division Municipal Permitting Unit to backwash water into an unpopulated property owned by the city that would reach into a tributary of the Hudson River.
Cheek also said that even with the new well development, the city cannot be self-sufficient with its water supply. Commissioner Chris Ausburn also said that the county is not completely self-sufficient, either. Right now, the county is buying water from Franklin and Stephens (Toccoa) counties, as well as a double-valve with Alto and potential sources from Baldwin and Commerce.
