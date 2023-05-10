The Banks County Board of Commissioners and the Homer City Council met for a work session on Monday to talk about future plans for community development. During the meeting, the commissioners and the council focused on community growth, a potential sewer system and the water supply.

The population of Homer has grown by 22.5 percent with about 286 residents moving to the area in the past two years. Banks County Planning Commission member Jody Parks and Comprehensive Planning Committee member Barbara Lindorme introduced these statistics to the board and council, as well as the concerns that this growth warrants, including strategic development, water supply, sewer system, school capacity, and taxes.

