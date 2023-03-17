The Banks County Board of Commissioners made several board appointments when it met Tuesday night, including the following:
The Banks County Board of Commissioners made several board appointments when it met Tuesday night, including the following:
•appointed commissioner Chris Ausburn to serve on the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.
•appointed Gerald Parks to serve on the Banks County Board of Tax Assessors.
•appointed Vanessa Terrell, Will Gordon and Ben Ramsey to serve on the Banks County Recreation Board.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the BOC:
•approved a $41,885 bid from Mike Jones Ford, which was the low bid, to purchase a trick for the wastewater department. The truck will be paid for with funds from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue. Public utilities director Horace Gee said the truck is needed to haul equipment to maintain the sewer system at the Martin Bridge Road area and the wastewater facility at the drag strip.
•approved, in a 4-1 vote, a contract to purchase two motor graders. The BOC approved purchasing the motor graders in September. The vote Tuesday was to approve the contracts. Commissioner Auburn voted against the action after questioning the need to purchase two motor graders.
•approved a $1.6 million bid from Stratton and Sons for various road projects in the county. This will be paid for with the roads and bridges tax. This was the low bid for the project.
•approved a $725,275 bid from Stratton and Sons for the Hickory Flat Road improvement project. This was the low bid.
•approved a $36,711 bid from Stratton and Sons for the Patterson Way road project. This will include making it one-way and adding 80 parking spots at the recreation complex, where the road is located. This was the low bid.
•approved an agreement with Benefit Support Inc. to handle insurance claims for county employees.
•approved a contract with CSRA Probation Services Inc. to provide probation services for Superior Court.
•approved a contract with Crexi, for $199 per month, to assist the county with commercial appraisals.
•approved a resolution supporting the class action Opioid lawsuit.
•agreed to move the cut-off day for items to be placed on the BOC agenda to noon Thursday instead of noon Friday.
