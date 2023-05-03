After plans to move into the Mountain Judicial Circuit failed, in part due to opposition from the Superior Court judges serving Banks County through the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, the Banks County Board of Commissioners plans to budget significantly lower funds in the next fiscal year to cover court services.
The BOC held three days of budget hearings last week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 10 hours. The commissioners closely reviewed the proposed $23 million budget, which includes all requests from department heads. Many items were reduced after the BOC met with department heads to hear details on their requests. Final budget numbers will be available in the next few weeks as county officials continue to make cuts and consider an employee salary increase. A salary increase is usually looked at after other budget items are reviewed. Several department heads referred to a salary increases for their staff during their remarks to the commissioners.
“Just because you’re government doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be competitive with the private market,” GIS/mapping director Karen Burry stated, in asking for increases for her staff members.
Wednesday morning, April 26, the BOC started the day off meeting with Piedmont Judicial Circuit Juvenile Judge Kevin Guidry to discuss the proposed Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court budget of $388,420. The Piedmont circuit covers Banks, Jackson and Barrow, with all three providing funds based on population.
BOC chairman Charles Turk said to Judge Guidry: “We had legislation to get into the Mountain Judicial Circuit. Y’all fought it. It passed the Senate. It didn’t get out of the House committee. It would have cost $180,000 to go into the Mountain circuit. Your cost (Piedmont circuit) is $388,420. The commissioners are willing to give $180,000 and that is it.”
Judge Guidry replied, “I will relay all this information to Chief Judge (Joe) Booth, the other judges and other authorities.”
There was no further discussion on the issue.
Some budgets were quickly reviewed without the department heads attending due to little or no changes in their requested funds over the current budget. Department heads that did meeting with the commissioners included: Fire chief/911 director Steve Nichols, Magistrate Judge Ivan Mote, Magistrate Judge Helen Hewell, Human Resources director Arlene Ivey, GIS/mapping director Karen Burry, Extension Service staff member Susie Benton, Tax commissioner Becky Carlan, election superintendent Andra Phagan, Banks County Department of Family Children Services director Andrea Cobb, public utilities/water director Horace Gee, Sheriff Carlton Speed, recreation director Katherine Roberts and senior citizen’s director Tracie Hammond.
Fire chief/911 director Steve Nichols said most of the increases in his budget are from the continuing rise in the cost of items.
“We worked lean and hard on this budget,” he said. “It has been tough. Y’all know, as well as I do, what the fluctuations are in the economy. I hate to say it’s a guessing game but it is. Our medications, gas, equipment… It has really been hard this year on the budget.
Commissioner Keith Gardiner questioned overtime fund requests, pointing out salaried employees are supposed to be filling in as needed.
For example, he said air packs increased from $4,000 to $7,000, and tour-out gear has increased from $2,500 to $5,000.
As for the 911 department, Nichols asked for two additional dispatchers during busy time, as well as upgrades to the radio system. The commissioners agreed to his recommendation to purchase 10 radios per year until all are replaced. These funds will come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds for 911 equipment.
Nichols also asked the BOC to look at improvements to benefits offered to employees.
“Look at benefit improvements,” he said. “Anything you can give us will help get people and retention of them. We have some really good people here and now we’ve got to keep them.”
BOC chairman Charles Turk said, “We will look at the end.”
Election superintendent Andra Phagan and four members of the election board attended the meeting. Each line item was reviewed with Turk questioning the $18,000 requested for poll holders since last year $5,450 was used. Election superintendent Andra Phagan said state law now requires all five election staff members to work every day of early voting and the election day.
There was also discussion on limitations at the election building, including there being no overhead coverage for people standing outside waiting to go inside and vote. Turk suggested voting be held at the literacy building, where there is more space.
DFACS director Andrea Cobb addressed questions from the BOC about the projected increase in foster funds. She pointed out that the number of children being served has increased by 10 children in the past year.
“It depends on how many children end up in foster care,” she said.
In 2021, 21 children were in foster care. Currently, 33 children are in foster care in Banks County.
There was not a representative of the CVB present during the discussion of their budget. However, there was some discussion among the commissioners, including questions of whether the CVB funds could be used for landscaping and lighting improvements at Banks Crossing. Members of the BOC agreed to attend upcoming CVB board meetings to discuss this.
As to questions on how CVB funds, which come from sales tax revenue, are being spend, Turk said two billboards on I-85, brochures placed at rest stops and the website. Funds are also being saved to go towards the construction of a 200-seat convention center facility at Banks Crossing.
“I would like to see some of the money be used to clean and beautify the I-85 corridor,” commissioner Bo Garrison stated.
Public utilities/water director Horace Gee requested two additional operations, to be added in January. He said more help will be needed when the new plant opens.
In presenting the sheriff’s budget, Sheriff Carlton Speed said, “We set down and sharpened our pens on this budget. Our Biden dollars are not going as far as they did. We have tried diligently to come forward with the best budget we could. We tightened our pencil, and it’s been tough.”
Special requests include $130,000 to replace two patrol deputy positions, $35,000 for a camera system that records tag numbers that pass through the county, $100,000 for contingency and a $10,000 increase in the sheriff’s salary.
The sheriff said the increase in his salary is warranted due to an increase in population not shown in the recent Census.
“I am disputing the Census,” the sheriff said. “It would be a $10,000 difference in my pay scale (which is based on population). I think we have over 20,000 (citizens). In Banks County, I don’t believe we lost 400 to 500 people like that Census states… I think we’re over 20,000 which would put us over that 20,000 mark and put me up one tier.”
Senior citizen’s director Tracie Hammond asked for a $1 per hour raise for the transit staff.
“I think that is a fair wage for what they do,” she said.
