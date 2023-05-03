MEETS ON COURT BUDGET

The Banks County Board of Commissioners met with Piedmont Judicial Circuit Juvenile Judge Kevin Guidry to discuss the proposed Piedmont Judicial Circuit Superior Court budget.

 Photo by Angela Gary

After plans to move into the Mountain Judicial Circuit failed, in part due to opposition from the Superior Court judges serving Banks County through the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, the Banks County Board of Commissioners plans to budget significantly lower funds in the next fiscal year to cover court services.

The BOC held three days of budget hearings last week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 10 hours. The commissioners closely reviewed the proposed $23 million budget, which includes all requests from department heads. Many items were reduced after the BOC met with department heads to hear details on their requests. Final budget numbers will be available in the next few weeks as county officials continue to make cuts and consider an employee salary increase. A salary increase is usually looked at after other budget items are reviewed. Several department heads referred to a salary increases for their staff during their remarks to the commissioners.

