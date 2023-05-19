BOC RECOGNIZES BASKETBALL TEAM

At the Tuesday, May 9, meeting, the Banks County Board of Commissioners recognized the high school girls team for its state runner-up finish.
In other business at the meeting, the BOC:
•renamed WinCorp Way to Public Safety Drive.
•designated a new road off of Wincorp Way as Emergency Service Way.
•agreed to a request from fire chief Steve Nichols to spend $185,000 for a fire engine refurbish. The money will come from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue. Three trucks will be refurbished.
•approved a service agreement with NSync Inc. for the sound system at the courthouse annex board room/conference room.
•approved the 2023 Caterpillar motorgrader lease agreement. The monthly lease is $3,621, for four years.
•approved the fee from KCI for the resurfacing plans and implementation of the safety plan project for county.
