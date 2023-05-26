The Banks County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on June 5 at the Annex Building to take public input on the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
The proposed budget is $23.7 million.
The budget is available for review at the commissioners office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The BOC will adopt the budget when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Annex Building.
