The Banks County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to set the millage rate.
The proposed millage rate is 6.354, down from the current 7.012.
The meeting will be held at the Courthouse Annex meeting room, located at 150 Hudson Ridge, Homer.
The BOC has reduced the millage rate for the past five years, beginning in 2018 when it was 8.9.
