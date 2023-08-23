The Banks County Board of Education met Thursday for the third public hearing to discuss the proposed millage rate. The board members said they would like to keep the millage rate the same as it is, while community members voiced their concerns, including tax breaks for the elderly and the general increase in the cost of living.

After the hearing, the BOE voted to keep the millage rate the same at 14.00.

