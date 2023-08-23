The Banks County Board of Education met Thursday for the third public hearing to discuss the proposed millage rate. The board members said they would like to keep the millage rate the same as it is, while community members voiced their concerns, including tax breaks for the elderly and the general increase in the cost of living.
After the hearing, the BOE voted to keep the millage rate the same at 14.00.
The board members said that keeping the millage rate at 14.00 would increase tax revenue for the school that would go toward helping support staff, providing for increased insurance rates, and paying certified staff higher wages according to step increases and obtaining higher educational degrees.
Keeping the millage rate the same would also qualify the school system for equalization funds, which are provided by the state of Georgia to ensure that districts across the state can offer similar opportunities to students regardless of property wealth.
During the public hearing, Dr. Daniel Oldham, the director of finance at the Banks County School System, explained that rolling back the millage rate would still increase tax revenue for the school, but they would be sacrificing equalization funding of up to $750,818 from the state. A millage rate of 14.00 is the minimum number that the school can tax in order to receive those funds.
The budget has not been approved but estimates are that it will be up over $2 million dollars this year for step increases, degree upgrades, state health insurance increases, fuel costs, and competitive raises for certified and support staff.
Community members who attended the public hearing shared their grievances concerning the millage, and offered potential solutions that could provide the school with the funds needed while also giving residents tax breaks. Many of the solutions proposed involved tax breaks and exemptions for seniors on fixed income and giving the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) fund more flexibility to include school system expenses.
Board member Atha Dalton asked the residents to consider more growth within Banks Crossing, to which she was met with mixed responses.
Some citizens were opposed to the idea, claiming that the industry Banks Crossing was already moving toward the historical district. Others agreed, but with the stipulation that the growth is controlled.
Randall Davidson, a resident who attended the public hearing, said that he wants to see the school succeed, but not at the expense of people with low and fixed income.
“I have friends who are in their 80s who have to take on a second job just to pay for these, and they shouldn’t have to do that,” Davidson explained. “I understand why tax exemptions are hard to implement, because that places the burden on other citizens like me who are able to work full time. However, I do believe that there is a way for this money to come from somewhere else.”
Before the hearing concluded, the board thanked the residents and asked them to call their legislators to ask for legislation on tax breaks for senior citizens.
Also at the meeting on Thursday, the BOE met with the principals of the school system to get an update and improvement plans.
Primary school principal Dr. Michael Boyle laid out the goals for student achievement before the board, including an increase in the percentage of students reading on or above grade level by three percent, an increase in the percentage of students in first and second grade scoring in ranges of expected growth or high growth, increase in parent and community involvement in the school setting, and an increase in students’ ability to write using correctly spelled words and correct writing mechanics.
Elementary school principal Dr. Leigh Ann Perry said that the school is preparing to begin their after-school clubs soon, which will include niches such as art, gardening, music, cooking, and more.
Perry wants to see student improvement in English language arts, math, and attendance this year, while rewarding individual students and teachers for attendance on a weekly, monthly, and nine-week basis.
A representative for the middle school spoke to the board on behalf of middle school principal Lisa Saxon. Administrators at the middle school plan to move their newsletter to an online format and have also updated the school’s cell phone policy.
At the high school, Principal Mike Brown wants an increase in the percentage of proficiency from students in end-of-course assessments by five percent, as well as increase the graduation rate by five percent.
Brown also announced the name of the new alternative school, Leopard Learning Center, with the hopes of changing the mindset surrounding it. Along with Perry, Brown is also planning to work on incentives for student attendance.
