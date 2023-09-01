The Banks County Board of Education approve several personnel items at its August meeting, including:
•hiring Candida M. Sanders, teacher; Madalyn Slaton, paraprofessional; and Pamela Fields, bus driver.
•accepting the resignation of Renee L. Britt, paraprofessional.
FIELD TRIP
REQUESTS
The BOE also approved the following field trip requests:
•Banks County High School (BCHS) FFA to visit Swainsboro Recreation Department, May 1–2, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit Macon ComplexvApril 25-26, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit FFA Camp, Covington, March 15-16, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit FFA Camp, Covington, March 1-2, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry, February 21- 23, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry, February 9-10, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry, January 12-13, 2024.
•BCHS Marching Band to visit Newnan High Schoolm November 4-5, 2023.
•BCHS FBLA to visit Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta, March 21 – 23, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to visit Region Rally, Covington, September 7-8, 2023.
BCHS FFA to visit Livestock Show, Perry, August 10–13, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit Livestock Show, Perry, August 17-20, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit GA National Fair, Perry, October 4–8, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit GA National Fair, Perry, October 12-15, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit State Land/Tractor CDE, Moultrie, October 17-18, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit National ENR/Forestry CDE, Indianapolis, IN, October •BCHS FFA to visit National Livestock, Louisville, KY, November 12-15, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to visit Georgia Livestock Expo, Perry, December 7-10, 2023,
•BCHS FFA to visit State NER/ATF, Tifton, December 8-9, 2023.
•Banks County Middle School – BCMS Jr. Beta Club to visit Philadelphia, PA/Washington, DC, May 12-17, 2024.
•BCMS FFA to visit FFA Region Rally, Covington, GA, September 7-8, 2023.
•BCMS FFA to visit Georgia National Fair Cattle, Perry, October 5-8, 2023.
•BCMS FFA to visit Georgia National Fair Pigs, Perry, October 12-14, 2023.
•BCMS FFA to visit State ENR Contest, Tifton, December 8-9, 2023.
•BCMS FFA to visit State Wildlife & Lawnmower, Fort Valley, February 9-10, 2024.
•BCMS FFA to visit State Livestock Show, Perry, GA, February 9-10, 2024.
•BCMS FFA to visit State Forestry, Covington, March 15-1-6, 2024.
•BCMS FFA to visit State FFA Convention, Macon, GA, April 25-27, 2024.
•BCMS FFA to visit State Forestry Field Day, Swainsboro, May 1-2, 2024.
PROJECT REQUESTS
Approved project requests include:
•BCHS FFA to sponsor sale of Country Meat Sticks, August 15, 2023–May 1, 2024.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor BBQ Chicken Plates for JEMC, September 4-29, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor BBQ Chicken Plates for JEMC, September 21, 2023.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor BBQ Chicken Plates for JEMC, March 11-April 19, 2024.
•Banks County Primary School (BCPS) to sponsor Fast Pass Silent Auction for car rider fast pass, August 18, 2023–May 31, 2024.
•BCPS to sponsor sale of students art work, August 18, 2023 –May 31, 2024.
•BCHS Fundamentals of Theatre/Drama Club to sponsor sale of World’s Finest Chocolate Candy Bars, August 21, 2023-May 10, 202.4
•BCMS SPED Resource to sponsor a coffee cart to staff, August 2023-May, 2024.
•BCMS SPED Resource to sponsor sale of tickets to win basket full of goodies, August 28-September 29, 2023.
•BCHS Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball to sponsor sale of pre-season and regular season items, half court shots during half time of games and business ads to be shown on television, September, 2023 – March, 2024.
•BCHS FBLA to sponsor annual powder puff game and sale of tee shirts, various concessions and $5 gate entry fee, April 15-May 17, 2024.
•BCHS FBLA to sponsor sale of Christmas Grams with note and treat, Banks County Elementary School (BCES) to sponsor snack and drink machines, August 1, 2023 – May 24, 2024,
•BCES to sponsor sale of ice cream, August 1, 2023 – May 24, 2024.
•BCES Gifted Program Students to collect sponsors for Math-A-Thon, August 14-23, 2023.
•BCES to sponsor sale of Kona Ice once per month, August 24, 2023 – May 24, 2024.
•BCES to sponsor sale of spirit shirts, sweatshirts and hats to students and parents, August 24, 2023 – May 24, 2024.
•BCES SPED Classroom to sponsor “Cup of Sunshine” cart for sale of coffee, tea, hot chocolate and snacks, August 25, 2023 – May 24, 2024.
•BCES to sponsor sale of Krispy Kreme vouchers, September 1-October 2, 2023
•BCES Music Department to sponsor sale of recorder and method book, September 1-November 1, 2023.
•BCES Art Department to sponsor sale of students’ artwork on magnets, coffee mugs, Christmas ornaments and other items, October 1-31, 2023.
•BCES Yearbook Students to sponsor sale of 2023-2024 yearbooks, October 2, 2023 – May 1, 2024.
•BCES SPED to sponsor presale of handmade wooden ornaments, November 1-December 8, 2023
•BCES to sponsor Spring Fling Festival, May 1-24, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.