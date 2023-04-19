The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met Thursday evening, including the following:
•accepting the resignations of Tonya Simmons, Katrina Holt, Sydney Truelove, William Anthony Bedford, Sarah Brett, Stephanie Davis, Evelyn Jackson, Brittany Seigler and David Seigler, all teachers, and Hannah Healan, paraprofessional.
•hiring Megan Loudermilk, Jessica Hayes and Connor Nugent, all teachers.
•approving the declination of Madalynn Thomas, teacher.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved a bid of $196,560 from Keyless Entry System for a keyless entry system at the schools, which is a safety measure.
•heard the superintendent's report from Dr. Ann Hopkins, which included that Milestone and EOC testing is coming up, spring sports is finishing up and it's the hiring season for staff and faculty for next year.
•heard the finance report from finance director Daniel Oldham, which includes that ELOST revenue is up $364,000 over the same period last year.
