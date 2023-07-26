The Banks County Board of Education approve several personnel items at its meeting on Thursday, including:
•hiring Jaime Chapman, school/food/nutrition assistant; Holly McDaniel, school/food/nutrition assistant; April Brock, paraprofessional; Amy Hayes, teacher; Mallory Lipsey, teacher; Daniel Oldham, part-time finance director; and Noel Ventrice, comptroller.
•accepting the resignation of Peyton Hart, teacher.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approves a request from Banks County Primary School – NGHS to utilize BCPS as home base for Richie Alford Memorial 5k/Fun Run with proceeds going to the family.
•approved a request from BCPS to sponsor a Fall Fundraiser for the sale of candy, snacks, etc., August 2 – October 31.
•approved a request from BCPS to sponsor Kona Ice, August 2 – May 31, 2024.
•approved a request from Banks County Middle School to sponsor sale of apparel, tv ads, calendars and miscellaneous merchandise, sponsor car wash and 50/50 raffle, July, 2023 – July, 2024.
