The Banks County Board of Education approved the hiring of two people and seven resignations at a called meeting on March 27.
Those hired were Rebekah M. Montgomery and Shelton R. Kendrix, both teachers effective the 2023-2024 school year.
Resignations approved were:
•Angela M. Lynn, bus driver, effective March 30.
•Kristi S. Allen, paraprofessional, effective end of 2022-2023 school year.
•Stacy G. Guthrie, paraprofessional, effective end of 2022-2023 school yar.
•Connor A. Mote, paraprofessional, effective March 31.
•Laura Bernaldo, speech language therapist, effective 2023-2024 school year.
•Sandra L. Crenshaw, teacher, effective end of 2022-2023 school year.
•Rhonda Rylee, teacher, effective end of 2022-2023 school year.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE approved a bid from PCS to replace the wireless network. The cost is $246,731 but, after the e-rate, the cost to the county will be $49,000. The funds will come from education local option sales tax (ELOST).
