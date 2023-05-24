The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items during two meetings held in May.
Those hired were:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items during two meetings held in May.
Those hired were:
•Lora Millwood, instructional lead teacher.
•Danielle Sanders, teacher.
•Angie Thompson, teacher.
•Jordan Adams, teacher.
•Lauren Gibson, teacher.
•Jared Jones, teacher.
•Tani Allen, part-time speech language pathologist.
•Melissa Lane, part-time Pre-K teacher.
•J. Christopher Porter, teacher.
•Mary "Susan" Martin, teacher.
•Sesselia "Lia" Womack, teacher.
•Amy Gilliam, registrar/bookkeeper.
•Deborah Mintz, bus driver.
•Shannon White, part-time special needs data specialist.
•Hannah Dobson, teacher.
•Haley Holcomb, paraprofessional.
•Crystal Hamrick, paraprofessional.
•Breanna Evans, paraprofessional.
RESIGNATIONS
The BOE also approved the following resignations:
•Adrienne A. Worley, teacher.
•Tressa L. Dodd, counselor.
•Charles Cayman Brooks, teacher.
•Trisha Gilmer, attendance clerk.
•Latasha Owens, SFN assistant.
•Amy Burchett, attendance secretary.
•Angela Hooker, paraprofessional.
•Lisa Benfiel, paraprofessional.
•Agnes Walker, bus driver.
•Amy Thomason, school nurse.
•Raymond Bentley, teacher.
•Tiffany Davis, teacher.
OTHER APPROVAL
The BOE also approved the following requests:
•Banks County Public Library to utilize the primary school for the Summer Reading Program.
•Banks County Special Olympics/Ms. Tondra Boswell to attend the Special Olympic State Games at Emory University, Atlanta.
•Banks County High School JROTC to attend an event at the Lumpkin County High School/Unicoi State Park, Dahlonega, May 30 – June 2.
•BCHS to sponsor the sale of flowers before, during and after graduation.
•BCHS softball to sponsor Kids Camp, June 26-29.
•Banks County Primary School to sponsor the sale of art work created by students and other various items by Square 1 Art, August 7 – November 8.
•Banks County Middle School Boy’s Soccer to sponsor soccer camp, June 12-14.
•BCHS Baseball to sponsor Summer Baseball Camp for ages 5-14, June 19 – 21.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.