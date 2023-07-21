The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met Thursday, including the following:
HIRING
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 9:45 am
The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met Thursday, including the following:
HIRING
The following personnel were hired for the new school year:
•Virginia T. Murray, paraprofessional;
•Susie A. Osburn, part-time secretary for student services;
•Emily M. Hixson, paraprofessional;
•Carroll D. Saxon, bus driver;
•April L. Cox, paraprofessional;
•Mary D. Moon, paraprofessional/bus driver;
•Amy T. Autry, tech specialist;
•Jennifer K. Cochran, paraprofessional;
•Renee L. Britt, paraprofessional;
•Amanda M. Freeman, paraprofessional;
•Julia Carole Ammons, teacher;
•Fredrick Wilson Hein, teacher;
•Stacey N. Beauchamp, teacher;
•Linda P. Hawks, part-time director of teaching and learning;
•Danny G. Hicks, part-time psychologist;
•Kelly W. Peppers, part-time teacher;
•Derrick W. Davis, part-time teacher; and Scott L. Wheatley, part-time teacher.
RESCIND
•rescind the following new hire:
•Audrey L. Gooch, paraprofessional.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.