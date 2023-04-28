The Banks County Board of Education approved two resignations and two new hires when it met Thursday evening.
The BOE approved the resignations of Abby Baird and Haley Trimble, both paraprofessionals.
The BOE also approved the hiring of A. Michelle Brown, secretary of student services, and Telina Richardson, teacher.
In other business at the April meeting, the BOE:
•approved a request for Banks County High School FCA to utilize the BCHS bus ramp for a Spring Block Party on April 26.
•approved a request for the BCHS FFA to attend the National Forestry Practice event in Indianapolis, Ind., for three days during June or July.
•approved a request for the BCHS FBLA to sponsor the annual powderpuff game, beginning of sign-ups, April 10 – May 19.
•approved a request for BCHS Volleyball to sponsor an ad fundraiser for the sale of business and personal advertisements for Leopard Den 2.0 June 1 – July 31.
•approved a request for BCHS volleyball to sponsor acar wash, July 1 – July 31 and the sale of T-shirts August 1 – September 30.
•recognized the winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing contest.
•heard updates from the principals about upcoming events and recent activities.
